Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Shares Gap Down to $39.97

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.97, but opened at $37.37. Mercury General shares last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 2,183 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Mercury General Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury General
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $18,214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 635,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after buying an additional 219,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after buying an additional 219,719 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,588,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.
Mercury General Company Profile
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.
