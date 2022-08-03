Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Shares Gap Down to $39.97

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.97, but opened at $37.37. Mercury General shares last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 2,183 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at $18,214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 635,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after buying an additional 219,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after buying an additional 219,719 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,588,000 after buying an additional 139,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

