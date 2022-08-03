Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) (LON:MPH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32). 49,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 333,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).
Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L) Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26. The company has a market cap of £89.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.50.
About Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MPH.L)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
