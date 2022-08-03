Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Meridian has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meridian to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian Trading Up 0.5 %

Meridian stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. Meridian has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $175.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 20.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Meridian by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the first quarter valued at $550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 94.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.