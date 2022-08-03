Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Meridian in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Meridian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. Meridian has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meridian by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Meridian in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Meridian’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

