Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 17.84%.
Meridian Stock Up 0.5 %
Meridian stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.44. Meridian has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27.
Meridian Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
About Meridian
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meridian (MRBK)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.