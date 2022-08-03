Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

Meridian Stock Up 0.5 %

Meridian stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.44. Meridian has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Meridian by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Meridian by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Meridian by 26.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

