Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 20.86%.
Meridian Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MRBK stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 11,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194. The stock has a market cap of $175.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. Meridian has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $39.78.
Meridian Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 17.39%.
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
About Meridian
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
