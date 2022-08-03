Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 20.86%.

Meridian Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MRBK stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 11,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194. The stock has a market cap of $175.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. Meridian has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Institutional Trading of Meridian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Meridian by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meridian by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian during the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Meridian by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Meridian by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the period. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

