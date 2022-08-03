Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 5,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Mersana Therapeutics

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 211,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $707,747.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,087,400 shares in the company, valued at $27,092,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 211,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,087,400 shares in the company, valued at $27,092,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,287,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,674,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 647,833 shares of company stock worth $2,123,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.