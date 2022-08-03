Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.0% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $164.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.13 and a 200-day moving average of $183.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

