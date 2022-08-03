Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.0 %

META traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.65. The stock had a trading volume of 478,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,896,824. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $451.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

