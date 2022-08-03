Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Raised by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.7% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 135,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.5% during the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $433.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

