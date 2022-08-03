MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,929 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 1.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of MetLife worth $359,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

