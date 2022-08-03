MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Up 27.9% in July

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,270,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 8,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $24,807,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $7,989,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. MetLife has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

