Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells $1,075,248.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 26th, Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.00, for a total value of $503,600.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00.

Shares of MTD stock traded up $19.57 on Wednesday, reaching $1,359.89. 4,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,773. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,210.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,312.35. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $318,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 88,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,207,000 after acquiring an additional 45,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

