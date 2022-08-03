MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 128,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 191,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.