MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

MMT opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 9.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

