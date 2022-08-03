M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.96

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from M&G Credit Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.82. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Stock Performance

MGCI opened at GBX 90.39 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 97.94. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 89 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 102 ($1.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £129.38 million and a P/E ratio of 2,260.00.

About M&G Credit Income Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

See Also

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

