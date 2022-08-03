Michael A. Werdann Sells 5,454 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $139,513.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,218. The company has a market capitalization of $764.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.93. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BWS Financial raised NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

