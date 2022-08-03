Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.21. 114,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,989. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after acquiring an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.