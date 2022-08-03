Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as low as C$0.36. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Midland Exploration Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71.

Get Midland Exploration alerts:

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in 460 claims covering an area of 260 square kilometers located in the Abitibi region between the towns of Amos and Matagami. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.