MileVerse (MVC) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

MileVerse (MVC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and approximately $601,300.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.
About MileVerse
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com.
