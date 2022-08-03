Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in July

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 97,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Mind Cure Health Price Performance

OTCMKTS MCURF remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 27,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. Mind Cure Health has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

