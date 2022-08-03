Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating) were down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.44). Approximately 1,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 18,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.47).

Mind Gym Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of £117.62 million and a P/E ratio of 5,875.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 118.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.46.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company also provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

