Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $71,981,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 45.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,743,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,571,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MIR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 582,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,712. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.12 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 31.37%. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

