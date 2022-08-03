Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Down 22.0% in July

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,529 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after buying an additional 1,206,692 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after buying an additional 915,512 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. 1,419,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,864. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MUFG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

