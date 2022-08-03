Mizuho Raises AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $140.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AME. Loop Capital cut their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $124.81 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AMETEK by 1,413.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 93,822 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.