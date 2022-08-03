Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 180.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,982,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,424,000 after acquiring an additional 404,174 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,919,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,020,000 after acquiring an additional 272,481 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,934,000 after buying an additional 142,170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

