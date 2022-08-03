Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Boosts Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,395,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $4,902,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,837,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 29.31 per share, with a total value of 1,172,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 41.12. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 68.94.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

