Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Grows Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 173.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.61.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

