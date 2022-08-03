Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00), with a volume of 30,470,836 shares traded.

Mobile Streams Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £8.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. The company serves in Europe, North America, Latin American, and the Asia Pacific. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

