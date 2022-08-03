Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Lifted by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,452 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $217,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 309.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $758,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 37.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 99,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.46.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $120.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.66. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.96 and a 1 year high of $211.74.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

