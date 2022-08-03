Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.46.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $120.03 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $114.96 and a 12-month high of $211.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,316,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

