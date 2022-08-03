Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 61,485 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 61,485 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Ramaco Resources worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

In related news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $3,408,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,873,198.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $3,408,863.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,786,735 shares in the company, valued at $78,873,198.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,822,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,098,826. Corporate insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of METC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. 9,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,127. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $498.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.49). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.