Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,384 shares during the period. ConnectOne Bancorp makes up about 1.2% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,958.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

