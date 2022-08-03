Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 1,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,869,000 after buying an additional 1,271,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,479,000 after buying an additional 89,586 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 77,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Textainer Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TGH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,684. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Textainer Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.