Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 227,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Century Casinos by 56.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,536,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 17.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 286.7% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 156,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 115,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 45.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNTY shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of CNTY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,634. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $269.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

