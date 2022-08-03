Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.62 Million Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up about 1.3% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,898,000 after buying an additional 192,885 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $88.09. 4,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,839. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.26. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a net margin of 0.77%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RHP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

