Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,375 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of U.S. Silica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

SLCA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,852. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 2.81. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $21.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLCA. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.