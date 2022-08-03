Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of i3 Verticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIIV traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,191. The firm has a market cap of $948.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

