Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 5,488 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Black Hills worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Black Hills by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Black Hills by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Black Hills by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Hills Trading Down 0.8 %

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.08. 2,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.64. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

