Monavale (MONA) Price Tops $1,007.48

Monavale (MONA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $10.44 million and $435,897.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,007.48 or 0.04306808 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00253464 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,366 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.