Monetha Price Reaches $0.0079 (MTH)

Monetha (MTH) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $323,641.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003873 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00127481 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io.

Buying and Selling Monetha

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

