MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the June 30th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,083.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,772,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,970,704.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ML. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MoneyLion by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $4,471,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

ML stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Featured Stories

