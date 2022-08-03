MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Up 13.6%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.84. 65,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 791,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

MoneyLion Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 32,942 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,083.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,772,285 shares in the company, valued at $27,970,704.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in MoneyLion by 12.3% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 471,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 108.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,022 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $5,147,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $4,471,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $4,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Company Profile



MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

