Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.53. 505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,781. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,258 shares of company stock worth $7,818,989. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

