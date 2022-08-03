Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 9.4 %

MPWR opened at $505.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.48.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.04%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,258 shares of company stock valued at $7,818,989. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

