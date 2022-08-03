More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0196 on Major Exchanges

More Coin (MORE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $39,227.56 and $163.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

