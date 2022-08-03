Morgan Stanley Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $134.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. PayPal has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 94.1% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 42.2% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

