Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

SRPT stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.33. 20,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,498. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,571.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 214,664 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

