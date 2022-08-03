Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock traded up $4.69 on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,121. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

