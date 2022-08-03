Morling Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.6% of Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 399,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $134,276,000 after purchasing an additional 87,244 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 166,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $160.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

